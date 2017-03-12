We Are “Committed” Insists Red Funnel Boss Over News Ferry Firm Is For Sale

Red Funnel links East Cowes to Southampton via a car ferry service, and Cowes to Southampton via its high speed pedestrian Red Jets.

Red Funnel CEO Kevin George said:

“Infracapital has been a supportive owner of Red Funnel for nine years, during which time there has been significant investment and improvement in the services we provide. It is normal for an infrastructure fund manager such as Infracapital to review its investments from time to time.

“We remain totally committed to offering safe and reliable services, value for money and great customer service now and into the future.”