Around 200 Students at St Blasius Shanklin C of E Primary joined local councillors to raise a flag to mark Commonwealth Day 2017.

Shanklin Mayor Jon Gilbey, local Councillors Richard Priest and Ian Ward, Rev Tony Richards, and Bugler Cllr Daryll Pitcher attended the ceremony.

Shanklin Mayor Jon Gilbey said:

“My children went to St Blasius, and it is really good to see the School recognise days like today, and it links to a wider understanding of the World, and the cultures that make up the Commonwealth.”

Cllr Richard Priest added:

“My son also went to St Blasius, and participating in occasions like these generated an interest in international matters, such as the Commonwealth Games which is related to Commonwealth Day and the start of the Baton relay.”

The Commonwealth Games is at the Australian Gold Coast in 2018, and several Island competitors are potential participants: the 2010 Delhi Games saw former Shanklin Student Richard Wilson, secure a silver medal in the 50 shooting metres prone pairs.

Principal Mr Mark Stephens said:

“This links with our students History projects, and the ceremony was followed by an assembly given by Mr Woods detailing the history of the Commonwealth.”

Jon added:

“Thanks to all the students, especially those that raised the flag, staff and fellow guests – and to Daryll and Tony for their part in this special occasion.”

Meanwhile, Carisbrooke Castle has also had its flag flying high.









