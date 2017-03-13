Documents containing Theresa May’s detailed travel plans have been left on a train.

A schedule of the Prime Minister’s trip to the North West and the address of a hotel she was due to stay in were among the details included in the papers.

Downing Street has launched an investigation into how the blunder, which has been branded a serious security breach, can have occurred.

The documents were found in the first class compartment of a train heading to Edinburgh, the Daily Mirror reported.

The paper said plans for a call to the NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and arrangements for a dinner in Altrincham were also included in the dossier.

Mrs May flew from RAF Northolt, west London, to Manchester before heading to a science park in Warrington for a visit on 23 January.

She was later due to travel by car to the Mere Hotel in Knutsford, Cheshire, and then to fly back to London.

It is not clear how the items came to be on a train.

Former royal bodyguard Inspector Ken Wharfe told the Mirror that leaving travel documents on a train was inexcusable and a serious security breach.

A Government spokesman said: We have been made aware of claims around a Government document and will investigate accordingly.

(c) Sky News 2017: Details of Theresa May’s travel plans left on train







