Driving Via Cowes? Be Ready For Roadworks, Closures And Disruption!

Expect disruption if you are driving to and from Cowes, because a four-week road closure starts today (Monday) at 9am.

Traffic will be diverted via Place Road and Nodes Road. The route is expected to be additionally busy because the Floating Bridge remains off until May, pending the arrival of its replacement.

Newport Road will be closed between Northwood Garage and the Aldi roundabout, until 4pm on 7 April.

It will allow Southern Water to carry out repairs and the firm has apologised for the disruption.

Island Roads says the work could not wait until later in the year because the Island is entering the summer tourist season.









Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments