Ed Sheeran is on his way to Westeros after it was revealed that he will be making a cameo appearance in the seventh series of Game Of Thrones.

The creators of HBO’s epic fantasy drama, David Benioff and DB Weiss, made the announcement during a panel discussion at the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.

Sheeran, 26, also appeared to confirm the news by posting a link to a news story about his casting on Twitter and writing: Guess the cat’s out the bag…

Benioff and Weiss said they had been pursuing the Shape Of You singer for some time, as Thrones actress Maisie Williams is a fan.

For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it, Benioff said.

No further details about Sheeran’s role were given.

The singer-songwriter will not be the first musician to make a cameo in the show – Coldplay’s Will Champion and Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody have appeared in previous episodes.

Game Of Thrones will be returning to screens in July.

(c) Sky News 2017: Ed Sheeran to join Game Of Thrones as guest star







