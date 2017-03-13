Gardening Project Or Beach Clean? Prince’s Trust Volunteers Seek “Work”

Have you got a community project that would benefit from the help of a group of young people on the Isle of Wight?

The Prince’s Trust Team Challenge 12 Week Development Programme starts today (Monday) and you could have just the thing to help the young people on the project complete their goals.

Organiser Pete Evatt says the scheme is about building confidence and giving something back:

“[It] allows 16 to 25 year olds…to come on board and join a real worthwhile team programme where they get to meet new people, experience new things, build confidence, make friends. “I’m looking forward to getting these learners out into work placements, as well as getting the community project up off the ground. It’s a chance for these guys to give something back to our local community.”

Maybe you have just the thing to challenge the young people, who are out of work and are not in education? Almost any project will do, Pete says:

“It could be that garden that hasn’t been turned over for a while, for that old people’s home. It could be a beach clean. Anything that these guys can plan for…raise the money ourselves and really get stuck into a project that not only gives something back to the community but gives these guys a sense of self-worth.”









