Isle Of Wight Man Named Freeman Of Newport

The title of Freeman of Newport has been handed to an Isle of Wight man for the first time in over forty years.

Newport-born historian Bill Shepard was awarded the title at a ceremony at the town’s Quay Arts Centre.

Isle of Wight Radio asked him why he thought he had been chosen. He told us:

“I suppose it’s what I’ve done within the community throughout my life. I’ve been a member of the Isle of Wight Natural History Society, written 14 books, some of them with Sir Brian Greening. I’ve given talks. I’ve led walks.” “It’s a totally different community [since i was born here in 1921].”

The title of Freeman has not been handed out in Newport since 1972.

Late last year, Isle of Wight businessman Eddie Minghella was handed the title of Freeman of Ryde.







