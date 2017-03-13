Roadworks are continuing to cause traffic delays on the Isle of Wight today (Monday).

Scroll down for video and updates

Traffic is backing up towards the Racecourse Roundabout along Fairlee Road from Newport.

It’s due to work being undertaken on the road near to Medina College by Southern Gas Networks. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

LIVE TRAFFIC MAP HERE

Earlier this morning, Isle of Wight Radio listeners were reporting delays of up to an hour getting into Newport.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Island Roads told Isle of Wight Radio:

“For some reason, Southern Gas Networks started the work earlier than expected this morning and this has caused extra delays. We have asked the company why this happened. “Southern Gas Networks has told us that they hope to have the work completed by rush hour today (Monday).”

Isle of Wight Radio has asked Southern Gas Networks for a comment.

Southern Vectis has said its Routes 5 and 9 are affected by the delays.

Elsewhere, there are also delays in and out of Cowes. Newport Road – between Northwood Garage and Aldi roundabout – will be closed for four weeks – until the afternoon of 7 April – for Southern Water repairs.

Read more – http://iwradio.co.uk/2017/03/13/driving-via-cowes-be-ready-for-roadworks-closures-and-disruption/

Instead, drivers will have to go via Place Road and Nodes Road. The utility firm says the work’s essential – it’s to replace a water main – and it’s apologised for the disruption.

A video below shows the extent of the traffic this morning from Newport to East Cowes.

WATCH

Thanks to Dan at Island PC for sending us the video.

*UPDATED 1.07pm

*Southern Gas Network says it aims to have the work finalised and traffic lights removed by rush hour this afternoon.

The company says it started the work early in a bid to finish it earlier.

Southern Gas Network has apologised for any disruption it has caused.

**UPDATED 3.06pm

**Southern Vectis says its routes 5 and 9 are experiencing delays of at least 25 minutes.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments