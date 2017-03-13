Man Due In Court Over 2015 Osborne Bay Death

A trial starts today at Winchester Crown Court, in connection with the death of a man in Osborne Bay, off East Cowes, in 2015.
Aaron Brown, 34, of Botley Road, Curdridge, Hampshire denies manslaughter following the death of a 36-year-old from Gosport.
Ryan McKinlay was a passenger in a RIB on June 19, 2015, when the boat collided with a larger motorboat.
A second man is charged with being the person responsible for the conduct of a vessel which contravened Merchant Shipping regulations and he has pleaded not guilty.
The trial is scheduled to last three weeks.