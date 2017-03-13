WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: The Daily Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon could name the date she intends to hold a new independence referendum as early as this week, the paper claims.

:: Financial Times

Theresa May is on the brink of formally launching Britain’s departure from the EU.

:: i

It claims the Tories are in turmoil ahead of the triggering of Article 50.

:: The Guardian

Britain’s trade links with the European Union will be worse than those of any other major industrialised nation if it leaves without a deal in place.

:: The Times

The heads of 35 Oxford colleges are pleading with MPs to allow EU citizens the right to stay after Brexit.

:: Daily Express

MPs have been urged not to wreck Brexit by tying Theresa May’s hands over crunch talks with the EU.

:: Metro

More than a million journeys will be affected by train strikes in March.

:: Daily Mirror

Police are hunting for a worker from the resort where Madeleine McCann vanished who they believe has clues about her disappearance.

:: Daily Mail

A Lords probe into peers who claim thousands of pounds in perks but allegedly do not do any work was dropped amid fears of a public backlash.

:: Daily Star

George Michael’s burial plot is under round-the-clock guard to stop anyone invading his final resting place.

