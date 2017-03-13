Police have said say no further action will be taken against an 18 year old man arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire in Shanklin.
It follows a huge blaze in a building on the corner of Victoria Avenue and the High Street on 18 February.
Hampshire Constabulary said no further action is being taken against the man.
Seven people were evacuated and rescued from the building, including a 39-year-old man who was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.
A 39 year old man arrested on suspicion of arson remains on bail until April 13th.