Princess Diana’s former lover, James Hewitt, has denied long-standing rumours he could be Prince Harry’s father.

During a rare interview, the former cavalry officer was asked by Australia’s Channel Seven: Are you Harry’s father?

He replied: No, I’m not.

Asked why the rumours had persisted, Hewitt said: It sells papers. It’s worse for him, probably, poor chap.

Mr Hewitt told Australian television host Melissa Doye there was something special about Diana.

I think she was quite easy to fall in love with, really, so I think I can be forgiven for that, he said, adding that they would cook and walk along the beach together.

In 1995 Diana confessed to a BBC Panorama programme that she and the former Life Guards officer had an affair.

She and Prince Charles separated in 1992, divorcing four years later.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror 15 years ago Hewitt said Prince Harry was already walking by the time his relationship with Diana began.

He has previously described the five-year relationship as exciting and sexy.

The situation that Princess Diana and I were in made it exciting and sexy because it was risky, he told a magazine.

The danger spiced it up a bit, if you know what I mean.

Hewitt published a book in 1999 about their romantic liaison.

(c) Sky News 2017: Princess Diana’s former lover James Hewitt denies he could be Prince Harry’s father







