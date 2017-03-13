Hundreds of thousands of commuters are facing disruption as a rail strike involving up to 2,000 rail workers gets under way.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union from Arriva Trains North, Merseyrail and Southern are walking out over the role of guards.

Long-suffering travellers on the Southern network have faced months of strikes over the dispute.

More than half of services on Merseyrail and Northern Rail will be cancelled, the operators said, while Southern said it hoped to run most of its 2,200 trains.

It marks one of the biggest days of industrial action since rail privatisation in the mid-1990s.

The RMT says that, like Southern, both Northern Rail and Merseyrail want to remove the guarantee of a guard from its trains, with the driver becoming responsible for opening and closing the doors.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: The union’s position on Driver Only Operation (DOO) is perfectly clear.

We will not agree to any introduction of DOO and will fight to retain the safety critical role of the guard and to keep a guard on the train.

Merseyrail failed to obtain a court injunction last week to stop the strike, and then offered talks.

A Northern Rail spokesman said: Our modernisation proposals are still in the early stages so it is disappointing that RMT is taking strike action.

There is lots of time to talk and agree how we modernise the way we provide customer service.

As part of our proposals we are prepared to offer guarantees on jobs and pay to our people.

Southern rail, which has seen profits hit by the ongoing action, was earlier this year forced to apologise to customers who had suffered months of severe disruption and inconvenience.

The RMT said it was now also considering legal options over the failure of the Office of Rail Regulation to protect the rights of disabled passengers.

The union claims disabled passengers on Southern are being treated less favourably as a result of the company’s decision to end the guarantee of a guard.

A Southern spokesman said: What the RMT want is to see trains cancelled if the on-board supervisor is not available. That would disadvantage everyone, including the disabled.

There are more staff on trains who are now more focused on assisting passengers than ever.

We are committed to making our services more accessible and have a clear system in place to help disabled passengers and those with restricted mobility make and complete their journey, safely and on time.

