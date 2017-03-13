TV star and singer Rochelle Humes has sparked controversy by turning her new baby’s umbilical cord into a piece of art.

The Saturdays singer and Ninja Warrior UK presenter has posted a picture on her Instagram page of what appears to be the cord shaped into the word love in a pink frame.

Humes and her husband Marvin had their second daughter Valentina Raine Humes on Friday.

Just a few hours afterwards, she wrote next to the picture: After being very curious I took the plunge, so excited to feel the benefits.

The service appears to have been offered by a company that preserves mother’s placentas.

A container of placenta pills also features in the picture, suggesting Rochelle will copy others such as Coleen Rooney, Kim Kardashian and January Jones in taking tablets made from her own placenta.

The image shocked many of those who saw it on the social media site.

One wrote: Sickest thing I’ve ever seen! while another said: No way, is it not gonna smell of rotting flesh? Surely there is nicer keep sakes!

The picture is awful looks like a old snake skin, said another.

Fans claim placenta pills aid recovery after childbirth as well as providing other health benefits for mothers.

Rochelle, 27, married 31-year-old Marvin, a former singer with JLS, five years ago.

Their first daughter, Alaia-Mai, was born in 2013.

(c) Sky News 2017: Rochelle Humes turns her baby’s umbilical cord into art







