Organisers of V-Dub Island 2017 have unveiled this year’s main stage line up.

The team at V-Dub Island is proud to announce that this year’s Air-Cooled Stage line-up will host a variety of top music for the whole family.

Playing on the new Air-Cooled outdoor stage will be tributes to Ed Sheeran, Madness, Bruno Mars, Olly Murs, Foo Fighters, Madonna, Paloma Faith, Daft Punk and Taylor Swift with an abundance of top class bands and musicians to fill the three day festival.

Festival promoter, Airon Baker, said:

“We’ve packed all four stages with top quality acts like Vote Pedro, The Isle of Wight Radio All stars, Blonde Bombshell and The Commonjets to name but a few. We are also really proud to say we have the ultimate Mix Master Jackey Chan back to host the Saturday night party.”

V-Dub Island takes place from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 August at South Fairlee Farm near Newport.

Tickets can be bought here.







