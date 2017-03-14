Students from Christ the King College have been in the dock – in the local heat of the national Magistrates’ Court Mock Trial Competition, held at Southampton Magistrates Court.

The Isle of Wight students played the roles of defendants, lawyers, witnesses, magistrates and court staff. They also prosecuted and defended specially written criminal cases.

The event is organised by the Citizenship Foundation with local magistrates and sponsored locally by Southampton West Rotary Club.

The teams of a dozen or more students competed against each other in front of real magistrates and court legal advisers who assessed their performance and gave marks for various aspects.

Every participating student received a certificate from the High Sheriff of Hampshire, Tom Floyd.

Bench Chairman Helen Gaskell complimented all the children on their hard work in preparing for the Mock Trials and told them that they had all performed very well. She also paid tribute to the teachers who gave up their time to work with their pupils on the project, and thanked retired magistrate Maggie Hill who organised the whole event.

The Magistrates’ Court Mock Trial Competition was first introduced in 1994.







