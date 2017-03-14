A search is under way for an Irish Coast Guard helicopter that went missing while helping evacuate a man from a fishing boat.

Contact was lost at around 1am this morning while it was supporting another helicopter called out for a medical evacuation 150 miles west of County Mayo.

Two more helicopters – from Sligo and Shannon, as well an Irish Air Corps plane, are now hunting for the Dublin-based aircraft.

Five local fishing boats and lifeboats from Ballyglass and Achill are also involved in the search six miles west of Blacksod.

More follows…

(c) Sky News 2017: Coast Guard helicopter missing off west coast of Ireland







