A search is under way for an Irish Coast Guard helicopter that went missing while helping evacuate a man from a fishing boat.
Contact was lost at around 1am this morning while it was supporting another helicopter called out for a medical evacuation 150 miles west of County Mayo.
Two more helicopters – from Sligo and Shannon, as well an Irish Air Corps plane, are now hunting for the Dublin-based aircraft.
Five local fishing boats and lifeboats from Ballyglass and Achill are also involved in the search six miles west of Blacksod.
More follows…
