Isle Of Wight NHS Trust: “Not Appropriate To Comment” On Draft CQC Report

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust is refusing to confirm whether or not it has been placed in special measures, but it admits that it has been handed a draft copy of a report following its latest CQC inspection.

The CQC carried out an inspection last year (2016) and has now released a draft report for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust to read before it is published.

Following the inspection (and a previous report on some services here), in December conditions were imposed on the Trust’s mental health services. An “effective escalation system” was required to be in place by the end of 2016.

The Trust will not comment this morning (Tuesday) on what else the report has found and has released a statement to Isle of Wight Radio.

A spokesman for the Trust said:

“The Isle of Wight NHS Trust can confirm that it has received a draft report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for factual accuracy checking. Until the final report is released by the CQC, it would not be appropriate for the Trust to respond or make any comment relating to the reports content or recommend outcomes.”

The trust runs St Mary’s Hospital in Newport and oversees health care across the Island.









