Isle Of Wight Gold Cup Action 14th March 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter There is another Isle of Wight Gold Cup quarter final tonight (Tuesday).Newport FC take on Ventnor.Kick off at St George’s Park, Newport is at 7.45 Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or newsWe want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name Email Address Post Title File(s) Add another file Post Content Accept Terms and Conditions By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditionsPut terms here. Comments commentsRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORIsle Of Wight Football In Wessex Premier LeagueFirst Rugby Derby Day Win For More Than a Decade For The Isle Of WightVolunteers Race Out To Help Repair Damage At Smallbrook Stadium Must ReadSouth Korea expert’s children gatecrash live TV interview 10th March 2017Your Pictures: Spring Has Sprung On The Isle Of Wight 9th March 2017X Factor Auditions On The Isle Of Wight – Re-Live Some... 9th March 2017Nicole Kidman explains her Oscars ‘seal clapping’ was to protect a... 9th March 2017The Only Way Is Essex Star To Visit The Isle Of... 8th March 2017Load more