Wearing skinny jeans, hoodies and necklaces could cause a bad back, experts have warned.

The British Chiropractic Association (BCA) says fashion choices can have a serious impact on health – with cross-body bags and bell sleeves also likely to cause problems.

BCA chiropractor Tim Hutchful said heavy hoods can cause neck strain, while skinny jeans restrict movement, even when the wearer is just walking.

The BCA also issued a warning over high heels and backless shoes such as mules after its poll of 1,062 people found 73% had suffered back pain.

More than a quarter (28%) were aware clothing could affect their back, neck or posture, while 33% were not.

BCA chiropractor Tim Hutchful said: I am always surprised at how many of my patients are unaware that their clothing and accessories can affect their back health and their posture, and equally how many decide their outfit-choice outweighs their pain.

Some of the most popular items of clothing can have a hidden health impact.

While overloaded and heavy handbags are a common culprit, some more unexpected items like skinny jeans can also wreak havoc – they restrict free movement in areas such as the hips and knees, affecting the way we hold our bodies.

New trends such as asymmetric hemlines, oversized sleeves and hoods and heavy jewellery can also create problems.

Mr Hutchful said any item of clothing that restricts movement, or which leads people to stand or walk unnaturally, can have a negative impact on the posture, back or neck.

He added: Restrictive clothing can lead to a loss of ‘bounce’ in your stride and the natural shock-absorbing qualities in your walk, causing pressure in your joints.

Oversized sleeves can cause you to hold your arms in a different or unusual way, so once again your body will be compensating for your fashion choices.

Whilst we are certainly not saying stop wearing your favourite clothes altogether, like most things in life, moderation is best and there are easy ways you can reduce the impact on your posture and overall health.

For example, try and limit the number of times you wear skinny jeans or high heels every week so you’re giving your body a break, or try investing in a backpack for days when you have a lot to carry around.

(c) Sky News 2017: Jeans and hoodies can cause a bad back, experts warn







