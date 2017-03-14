Popular TV show Salvage Hunters is heading to the Isle of Wight.

The show -which screens on Quest TV and the Discovery Channel – follows architectural salvage and antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around the UK hunting out and buying quirky and unusual objects no longer wanted by their present owner.

Drew has visited everywhere from beautiful stately homes, to architectural salvage dealers, to private collectors and museums, buying everything from 16th century oak tables to 6 foot 1980s disco balls.

Now in its eleventh series and airing to over half a million people in the UK and millions more worldwide, the show has recorded specials in Germany, Norway, Ireland as well as all over the UK and are looking to add the Isle of Wight to that list.

Drew will be heading to the area soon to follow up on some leads, but ahead of that anyone can get in touch with the production team if they know an interesting location with multiple objects for sale that would work for the show.

You can get in touch with the production team on 020 3179 0092 or email: [email protected]







