“Special Measures Is A Blow” Says Isle Of Wight NHS Boss As She Refuses To Confirm CQC Report Details

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s Chief Executive has told Isle of Wight Radio this morning (Tuesday) that she cannot confirm whether or not the Trust is to be placed in special measures.

A draft CQC inspection report has been handed to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

But Karen Baker has exclusively told Isle of Wight Radio that if it was to happen it would be good news and that we would see “rapid improvement”.

Speaking this morning to Isle of Wight Radio Karen Baker said:

“I think the important message is our staff do a fantastic job. They’re a wonderful caring team and that’s what the report said about them. “[Mental Health] has seen a big improvement. “The report won’t come out for two or three weeks. It’s not our report. We’re checking through for accuracy…Some of the things that are in it are not right at the moment. “If we were put into special measures…we would get extra help and then we would start to make improvements very quickly. “NHS Improvement make the final decision. “I have apologised that our service is not meeting national standards. I have to take personal responsibility for it but it’s about everyone working to improve things. “We will make the improvement that are needed.”

Karen Baker told Isle of Wight Radio that she had confidence in her staff:

“I don’t think people will be leaving the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. It’s a great place to work “I think special measures is a blow. We need to make sure we improve our services. “Our staff do amazing things.”







