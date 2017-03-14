Cara Delevingne, one of the most sought-after supermodels in the world, has announced the release of her debut novel.

Titled Mirror, Mirror, the book is described as a twisty coming-of-age novel about friendship and betrayal.

In an Instagram post, the Chanel supermodel said she was so excited to be releasing what was a life-changing process.

Another pinch me moment!! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! SO EXCITED, she wrote.

Delevingne says the story centres on a group of sixteen-year-old friends, Red, Leo, Naima and Rose, who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships.

Until it all changes one day… cue scary music, she added.

I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone!

Delevingne has co-written the book with British author Rowan Coleman, who penned The Memory Book and We Are All Made Of Stars.

The 24-year-old star has lately taken to Hollywood, where she’s starred in a series of blockbuster movies with mixed reviews.

After debuting in a secondary role in 2012’s Anna Karenina, she was then cast in the romantic film Paper Towns and the critically-bashed super-villain movie Suicide Squad.

But although the movie received bad reviews, Delevingne’s acting was praised by some and the model now has three more movies coming out, including Luc Besson’s Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

Amazon, where the book will first be published, has the following description of Mirror, Mirror: Life isn’t perfect, but they’re united by their love of music and excited about what the future holds for their band.

It adds: That is until Naima dies in tragic circumstances, leaving behind only one word. ‘Sorry’. What awful truth was she hiding? What dark secret was lurking behind her seemingly sunny persona? And how did Red, the self-styled protector of the group, fail to spot the warning signs?

Delevingne has invited fans to start one big virtual book club with her, because I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph! Being a teenager! The experience that shapes you!.

Mirror, Mirror will be out 5 October.

(c) Sky News 2017: Supermodel Cara Delevingne announces first novel







