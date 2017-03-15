Ben Affleck has admitted he has completed a treatment programme for alcohol addiction.

A post on the actor’s Facebook page said he was making the revelation because he wants his children to think there is no shame in asking for help and to inspire others to do so.

It is not his first spell in rehab. He previously checked himself into a treatment centre in Malibu in 2001.

Affleck posted on Tuesday evening: I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.

I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be.

I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.

I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.

This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.

Affleck admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that he inherited a predisposition to alcoholism from his father.

At the time he described how he had needed to seek help after partying too much, in the wake of a period of success that saw him win an Oscar for Good Will Hunting in 1997.

In 2012, he won another Oscar and three BAFTAs for Argo, the film about the US embassy staff held hostage in Iran.

In 2015, Affleck and his wife Jennifer Garner announced they were separating after 10 years of marriage and three children.

In the last few years he has suffered a fan backlash after being cast in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and has suffered a number of mixed reviews for films including The Accountant and his fourth directorial project Live by Night.

He had planned to direct another Batman project but has recently stepped away after almost a year into the job but still intends to star in the film.

His brother Casey won the best actor Oscar last month for Manchester by the Sea.

