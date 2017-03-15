Beyonce is expecting twin boys – according to her fans, anyway.

The singer posted photos on her website wearing a black velvet dress, a Gucci bag, black boots and a honeycomb choker.

It was her earrings that caught the attention of fans, however.

They were the same silver patterned hoops she wore in the music video for her hit song If I Were A Boy in 2008.

Fans quickly seized on the picture and tweeted that the jewellery choice was Beyonce’s way of dropping a hint about the sex of her babies.

Beyonce is wearing the If I Were A Boy earrings again…does this mean she’s having twin boys?? posted one admirer on Twitter.

Beyonce is having twin boys!!! she is wore the same earrings from If I Were A Boy music video, said another, adding a string of hearts.

It would not be the first time that Beyonce, who announced in February that she and husband Jay Z are expecting, has given pregnancy clues.

Weeks before she officially announced she was having twins, the 35-year-old had posted a picture of herself flashing the peace sign – or possibly the number two – on Instagram.

And five years ago, while expecting her daughter Blue Ivy, she appeared on TV wearing bright blue leggings.

(c) Sky News 2017: Beyonce fans convinced she is having twin boys







