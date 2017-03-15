Brading Youth Club needs your help!

The popular venue has been rescued from closure after Brading Community Partnership struck a deal with Isle of Wight Council to take on the building.

Now they’ve secured funding for a further year, but is asking for help to run the youth club.

Bryn Davis is from Brading Community Partnership:

“We’re all aware that various things are shutting down, clsoing down, various services are under threat, pharmacy services, banking services, post offices, toilets, all those kind of things have been threatened and are suffering at the moment so anything that we can do to help maintain activities in Brading particularly is to be supported.”

An open day is taking place this afternoon (Wednesday) from 3pm until 7pm when people can see what is offer and what can be done to help with the future of the youth club.

“There’s jobs to do in maintaining the building, there’s painting, decorating and making it safe to operate, preparing perhaps for further developments to the building as we get on board with our various proposals. “We need help with fund raising, if people can think of activities or ideas for doing things in the town that will raise money.”

Bryn adds:

“We have evidence from the police and support from the police for example, for the good that we do in keeping young kids off the streets, not knowing what to do with themselves and perhaps on the verge of getting into trouble, by giving them productiove, creative activities to do in the youth club most of the nights of the week.”









