A semi-detached house in Gunville – on the outskirts of Newport – remains cordoned off this morning (Wednesday) following an incident which left a man with injuries.

gunville

A Police spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Police received a report of an altercation between two men at an address in Pineview Drive, Newport on the evening of Tuesday, March 14.

“A 19-year-old man sustained ABH injuries.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released without charge.”

Police added that -contrary to other reports – the incident was not a ‘stabbing’.


Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news

We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information.










By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions
Put terms here.




Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR