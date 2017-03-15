A semi-detached house in Gunville – on the outskirts of Newport – remains cordoned off this morning (Wednesday) following an incident which left a man with injuries.
A Police spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:
“Police received a report of an altercation between two men at an address in Pineview Drive, Newport on the evening of Tuesday, March 14.
“A 19-year-old man sustained ABH injuries.
“A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released without charge.”
Police added that -contrary to other reports – the incident was not a ‘stabbing’.