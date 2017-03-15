Isle of Wight MP Andrew Turner has asked the Prime Minister if the Island will benefit from extra rural funding in today’s (Wednesday) Prime Minster’s Questions.
Scroll down to listen to the full exchange
Mr Turner took the opportunity in the House of Commons to put a question to Theresa May.
Mr Turner said:
“Mr Speaker, this Government is working with LEPs, councils and other partners to grow the economy.
“But despite being in the prosperous south east, the Isle of Wight is 339th out of 379 in the UK competitive index.
“Will my Rt. Hon friend ensure more growth funding is targeted at rural areas like the Island – with many small and micro businesses – to deliver a country that works for all?”
The Prime Minister responded:
“….I want to make sure we make the best of the diverse strengths of all Britain’s cities, regions and islands. I am sure that on the Island the business community and the council will work together to create the best possible conditions for growth and competitiveness in the future.”
You can listen to the Prime Minister’s full response below:
Main picture: (c) Sky News