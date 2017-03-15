Scroll down to listen to the full exchange

Mr Turner took the opportunity in the House of Commons to put a question to Theresa May.

Mr Turner said:

“Mr Speaker, this Government is working with LEPs, councils and other partners to grow the economy.

“But despite being in the prosperous south east, the Isle of Wight is 339th out of 379 in the UK competitive index.

“Will my Rt. Hon friend ensure more growth funding is targeted at rural areas like the Island – with many small and micro businesses – to deliver a country that works for all?”