Isle Of Wight Council Report Names Date For Floating Bridge Return

A date is in the diary for the return of the Cowes-East Cowes Chain Ferry, according to a report that will be presented to the Isle of Wight Council later.

All members will meet at County Hall at 6pm tonight (Wednesday).

Councillor Ian Ward, Executive Member for Transport and Infrastructure, will tell colleagues in the chamber that the council is working to the 6 May for the return of the Floating Bridge.

Meanwhile Mainstay Marine, which has built the replacement vessel, has tweeted a picture prior to its departure for the Isle of Wight. It is hoped the new boat will signed-off on 20 March, before it starts the journey from Wales to the Isle of Wight.

Staff will need to be trained and the new floating bridge will need to be tested before it can be used by the public.

Work to upgrade the slipways on either side of the river Medina can only take place when the tide is right, and it is continuing (scroll down for images of the slipway work).

In November, the local authority said it hoped to bring the new bridge into service in March. The service ended in January when the old ferry was decommissioned.

Councillor Ward will explain that the new service will begin earlier, if work and training is completed.

See the work on the Floating Bridge slipway thanks to these images by Allan Marsh LRPS: