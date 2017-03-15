An Isle of Wight man has recorded the moment he was caught up in a snowstorm in America this week.

It’s caused choas on the east coast of the United States – grounding planes, cancelling trains and causing power cuts.

Cowes man Jamie Griffin of Flyte Creative Media, has been in Boston making videos for a company when the blizzards hit – dumping up to two-feet of snow in just a few hours.

He spoke to Isle of Wight Radio earlier today (Wednesday).

“We were at a trade show yesterday in Worcester and it was horrendous. It was an hour drive and it actually took us about three hours to get back, it was just absolutely blizzard. It was literally like a white out like you see on TV, everyone driving a five miles an hour, no-one walking and the cold, it felt like it was minus 20 c, it sure was cold. “The car I was driving was one of those massive Ford F-150’s, so we were fine, put the 4-wheel drive on and go slow and it wasn’t too bad. But there were other people in normal cars driving and they were sliding off the side of the roads and you actually saw them on the side of the highway, backwards.”

