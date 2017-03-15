Work to improve the surface of a major road gets underway tonight (Wednesday).

It’s one of the longest single sections of roads to be upgraded during the PFI contract.

A two mile stretch of the Forest Road between Betty Haunt Lane and Elm Lane at Shalfleet will be closed overnight between 7.30pm and 6am (Monday to Saturday 6am) and is expected to take 20 weekday nights.

Diversions will be in place for traffic eastbound from Yarmouth from Elm Lane to the Middle Rd. Traffic westbound will be diverted via Whitehouse Rd, Colemans Lane, Whiteoak Lane and Corfe Rd.

Island Roads Service Director Paul Herbert said:

“This section of road is a good example of how we will be continuing to upgrade the major strategic routes but the 2017 programme will also once again be improving all types of road including a particular focus later in the year on residential streets. “As we continue our activity throughout the spring and summer I hope residents will once again notice the significant steps we are making in terms of upgrading the network. “Naturally we realise that this amount of improvement activity will cause some localised disruption, despite the steps we take to keep it to a minimum, and we thank road users, businesses and residents in advance for their understanding and co-operation.”







