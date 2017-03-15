A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a young child was found dead at a home in Oxfordshire.

Superintendent Rory Freeman, of Thames Valley Police, said: This is a very shocking discovery and I am aware it may have a very direct impact on the community of Faringdon.

In light of this incident there will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and we would advise any members of the community affected by this incident to speak to one of the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The child was found dead after officers were called to an address at Bromsgrove Cottages on Tuesday afternoon.

The child’s next of kin have been informed.

Police have urged anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 730 (14/03).

(c) Sky News 2017: Woman held on suspicion of murder after child's body found







