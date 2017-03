The group that has been working to maintain a former hospital in East Cowes says the owner and two builders have arrived on site.

The Frank James Hospital on Adelaide Grove has lain empty after work to develop the site into residential accomodation halted.

Campaign group the Friends of Frank James says it has been told someone will be living on site.

And the group says it has also been told many of the trees planted in the grounds will go when work starts.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments