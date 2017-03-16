The new floating bridge is ready and waiting to make it’s trip to a new home on the Isle of Wight.

Floating Bridge No 6 is currently sat at the Mainstay Marine works at Milford Haven, waiting for the final sign off from the Isle of Wight Council on Monday (20th March), before making the journey on a barge to her new home on the Island.

Executive member for transport and infrastructure, Councillor Ian Ward, said:

“We can’t wait to welcome floating bridge number 6 to the Island. She has left the manufacturer’s (Mainstay Marine Solutions Ltd) building shed and is currently moored in welsh waters, awaiting official sign-off from the Marine Coastal Authority (MCA), Mainstay Marine and ourselves, which is planned to take place on Monday 20 March. “All being well, she will then be ready for towing to the Island, where on her arrival, she will begin a number of dock and operational trials, before the staff will be trained to handle her.”