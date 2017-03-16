Will you support the West Wight Sports and Community Centre in Freshwater in its bid to win People’s Projects cash?

The charity is one of five competing in the region for £43,000 of National Lottery funding in the People’s Projects competition.

The centre is hoping to win cash for its COOK project, which will provide training and work experience opportunities in its café, for people with learning disabilities, mental and physical health issues, young people and those who need support in returning to work.

Voting starts at 9am on Monday and will will have a link on our website.

The project will also feature on ITV’s Meridian News on Monday, at 6pm.

The Big Lottery Fund, ITV and The National Lottery have teamed up to give the UK public the chance to decide how £3 million of National Lottery funding will make a difference in their local area. The three projects with the most public votes will receive grants of up to £50,000 to help them develop their work even further to improve the lives of people in their communities.

The West Wight Sports And Community Centre wants your help, as online voting decides who gets the money.

Centre Manager, Clare Griffin said:

“The COOK project will broaden the volunteering opportunities we currently offer at the Centre. It will help participants to develop skills in a real-life catering environment under the guidance of qualified teachers, and working alongside our existing catering staff.” “It’s a fantastic opportunity that will benefit not just the West Wight Sports Centre And Community Centre, but the whole Island. We hope people from the across the Isle of Wight will take advantage of the training made available through the COOK project. But it can only happen if everyone gets behinds us and votes West Wight to win the People’s Project.” “We will be hosting a special party on Monday 20 th March in our café for everyone to watch the broadcast on Meridian news. During the week voting is open we will also have someone based in our café with a laptop, for anyone who needs help getting online. You can also send in postal votes, and we will have plenty of these available at the Centre.”

Dawn Austwick, Big Lottery Fund Chief Executive, said:

“We are proud to support 12,000 projects every year that use the knowledge and ideas of local people to strengthen communities. The People’s Projects is a chance for you to decide how National Lottery funding can benefit your local community, so make sure you have your say on who you think should win!”







