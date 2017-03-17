An Irish woman found dead in Goa was hit with a beer bottle, raped and strangled, a post-mortem has found.

The naked body of Danielle McLaughlin, 28, was found on Tuesday morning in Deobagh in south Goa by a farmer who informed the police.

Deputy Superintendent Sammy Tavaras told Sky News: Forensics have confirmed the victim was raped, strangulated and was hit on the head. The cause of death was compression of her neck and cerebral damage. The victim had a scuffle with the accused.

She was hit with a beer bottle and a stone. She had deep fractures to her skull. Her face was also battered.

:: Mother of Irish backpacker reveals heartbreak

Vikat Bhagat, a 23-year-old known to police in Goa, has been arrested after being seen on CCTV with the backpacker.

Ms McLaughlin, from Buncrana, Co Donegal, arrived in Goa on 23 February with an Australian female friend. They were staying in a beach hut.

She went to Canacona to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colours where she met the accused.

Mr Tavaras told Sky News: We investigated, interrogated and then arrested Vikat. He even confessed to the killing of Danielle. But we needed forensics to confirm it all.

Police have traced a bag filled with clothes of the deceased, which was dumped in Canacona.

The suspect will face charges of murder, rape, robbery and destruction of evidence.

Mr Tavaras said: The police have a very strong case but are still collecting evidence to make it airtight.

We have 90 days to file charges against the accused so we will make sure we have everything.

Ms McLaughlin’s body is expected to begin its journey home on Friday but it could take six days.

The killing comes nine years after the rape and murder of Scarlett Keeling, a British schoolgirl whose semi-naked body was found on a Goa beach.

Last year the two main accused were acquitted for lack of evidence collected by the police.

(c) Sky News 2017: Irish woman Danielle McLaughlin ‘raped, hit with a bottle and strangled’ in Goa murder







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments