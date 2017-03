The Isle of Wight’s football teams are in action this weekend.

In the Wessex League Football…

Newport Football Club travel away to Horndean, following their victory over Bemerton Heath Harlequins on the 11th March.

Cowes Sports host Sholing in the Premier Division. The Yachtsmen are hoping to repeat Tuesday’s result over Lymington Town on Tuesday.

East Cowes Vics are hoping to overturn a run of recent defeats when travel to Shaftesbury tomorrow in Division One.

All games kick off at 3pm.







