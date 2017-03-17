The Isle of Wight Sports Foundation held their annual awards ceremony last night (Thursday)

Hosted by Lord Grade of Yarmouth, the event at Medina Theatre saw a host of Island talent, coaches and officials honoured for their sporting commitment.

*See the full list of winners below*

The final award of the evening went to Shirley Miles, a founder member of the West Wight Sports and Community Centre.

Suzie Sheldon, chair of the awards committee said it was well deserved:

“[Shirley] is now in her eighties and has been teaching for over 40 years at the West Wight Swimming Pool and has now taught three generations of some families to swim.”

Suzie explained that there were many sports that the Isle of Wight Sports Foundation may not have heard from:

“There are some really interesting sports which we may not really have heard of where people are achieving things and we would love to know about as much as we can.”

Suzie had this to say finally:

“Thank you to all those people who were nominated and how amazing they have all been and what a great evening they made it!”

The full list of winners is below:

Junior Boys – The Royal Yacht Squadron Award

Nicholas Matthews – Golf, Newport Golf Club

Played in the England Golf U14 Championship with players from across the world

Winner U14 Tylney Park Junior Open

Team member for Hampshire County Team for U14 and U16 squads

U14 Student Award for Dedication, improvement and attitude

Promoted to a full member of the U16 team (while still only 13)

Junior Girls – Love Running Award

Amelie Haworth – Squash, Isle of Wight Squash Academy

Ranked in the top 16 in the world for U13’s

Competing to the late stages in German Open, Brussels Open, French Open and Dutch Open

British Champion U11’s – Amelie didn’t drop a single game

3rd Place in Hampshire U15’s (aged 10)

Disability Juniors – Esplanade Award

Zac Lacey – Swimming, Seaclose Swimming Club

Set new Junior World record in 400m Freestyle

Set new Junior European records in 400m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly Silver and Bronze medals as part of the England Junior Down Syndrome Team at the Down Syndrome Swimming Federation European Open

Winner of Seaclose Swimming Club Chairman’s Trophy

Intermediate Boys – The Sports Shop Award

Louis Wrenn – Hockey, Ryde School

Selected for U16 National Squad

Represented Wessex Leopards gaining 2nd Place at the Futures Cup in St Albans

Played hockey for Havant U16’s Mercian Premier League

Played for Men’s 2nd XI in the Surrey and Hampshire League division 1

Played for U16’s at the National Finals for Havant Hockey Club

Intermediate Girls – Bembridge Harbour Authority Award

Temeesha Hobbs – Table Tennis, IW Table Tennis Association

Nationally Ranked 46 in Junior Girls, 59th Women’s U21 and 146

for Senior Women

for Senior Women National School Finals came in the last 16 for U16 Girls Hampshire & IOW

School U16 individual winner

Qualified for Cadet Girls U15 Southern Region Team

Cadet, Junior and Ladies Island Singles Champion

Senior Men – Steve Porter Transport Award

Chezerae Nihell – Boxing, Army Boxing Team

Captain of the Army Boxing Team

Member of the England Boxing Squad

Selected to represent England Vs ETS Knights and Won

England Elite National Silver Medallist

Captained the Army to victory in the Armed Forces Team Champions

Senior Women – BCM Award

Jemma Toms – Shooting, Carisbrooke Rifle Club

Represented England in CSF Commonwealth Shooting Federation European Division – Winning a Gold medal on day two

Gold medal winner of 50m Junior 3P British 50m Championship

Silver medal in 10m air rifle mixed AR50 Team at the Scottish STS Air Rifle Championships

British Open Airgun event winner of 7 Golds, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze

Winner of the Geoff Partridge Memorial Trophy have won 2 Golds and1 Bronze at the Geoff Partridge Open Air Rifle event

Disability Seniors(Men) – Esplanade Award

Aaron Danvers-Jukes – Kungfu, The Marsta

Achieving his Black Sash (Black Belt) despite being blind since birth

Passing with a score of 97% after a 3 hour exam and a 3000 word essay

Showing punches, kicks, throws, meditation, forward rolls, full-contact drills all without being able to see

Disability Seniors (Women) -Esplanade Award

Fran Holdsworth -Walking/climbing, West Wight Sport & Community Centre

In 2016 Fran climbed Kilimanjaro despite suffering from Polio as a child and needing to use crutches to enable her to walk

Joining the West Wight 3 Peaks team, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and

Snowdon in 24 hrs

Snowdon in 24 hrs Climbing to the top of St Paul’s Cathedral as a part of her training regime

Fran has swum around the Needles several times!

Men’s Masters – The Esplanade Award

Richard Wilson – Shooting, Shanklin Rifle and Pistol Club

British Champion “Lord Roberts Prone Rifle Competition” competing over a week

Winning Team member for the 50 and 100 metre Hants League

Winner or the West Hill Trophy, Canny Ryall Trophy, De Sibour Cup and Don Snudden Trophy

Organises working parties for jobs around the club

Women’s Masters – Spence Willard Award

Liz Dunlop – Triathlon, Wight-Tri

First place in the European Sprint Triathlon Championships in Lisbon

Second place in World Aquathlon Championships in Dusseldorf

Second in the Big Cow Sprint Triathlon British Championships

Second place in World Sprint Championships qualifying for the

2017 World Sprint Triathlon Championships in Rotterdam

Intermediate Team – The Bembridge Sailing Club Award

Vectis Rugby Football Club U16 Team

Winning the Hampshire County Rugby Football Union Championships in 2016

Winning the championship for the 3rd year running

Becoming the most successful Rugby team from the Isle of Wight

Senior Team – Moore Stephens Award

Ryde Rowing Club Ladies- Novice Squad Rowing Ryde Rowing Club

Selected to represent Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association in

South Coast Rowing Championship

South Coast Rowing Championship Winner of the Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association Championship

for Novice Ladies Four

for Novice Ladies Four Winners of the Ladies Coastal Novice Fours at Ryde and Newport Regattas

Amazingly successful first year of competitive racing as a team

Isle of Wight Sports Foundation Award

Team Moss – Shooting, Shanklin Rifle and Pistol Club

All team members competing to International Level in Rifle and Pistol Shooting

Collectively winning 20 Gold Medals, 15 Silver and 11 Bronze Medals

5 National Rankings throughout the 11 to 25-year age range

All heading toward Commonwealth and Olympic Games

National/International Sportsperson – Harwoods of Yarmouth Award

Jess Martin-Running, Isle of Wight Athletic Club

Ranked in the UK No. 1 in the under 23’s 10km & 2nd in Senior Women

In the 5 km Jess is ranked 4th in the Senior Women

1st Place England athletics and UK Championships 10,000 metres

7th Place in the European Championships 5000 metres in Amsterdam

9th women place in the Great South Run

Junior Sporting School – The Garlic Farm Award

Hunnyhill Primary School

Early morning Wake-up and Shake-up clubs and many after school sport clubs

All children are taught to swim by the time they leave the school

Aspire after school club for children with physical disabilities or who need extra support

School facilities used by Brownies, Guides, Beavers and Scouts not to mention many other clubs from across the community

Senior Sporting School – The Delphie Lakeman Trust Award

St George’s School (Secondary Special)

All children have identified disabilities or learning difficulties but are able to take part in sports like Boccia, Table Cricket and wheelchair Basketball

The school has purchased 10 sports wheelchairs so wheelchair users can compete with able bodied students

The football team has played in the Hampshire 5 a-side tournaments at Eastleigh and competed in the Saints

Foundation Disability Team Tournament at St Mary’s stadium

Coach – Glanvilles Award

Kirsty Cook – Running, Cowes Women’s Running Group

Encouraging all abilities and ages to get running around Cowes

Improving fitness, self-esteem and self-belief

Ongoing support and encouragement all with good humour and devilish runs

Responsible for turning many a ‘couch potato’ into a ‘runner bean’!

Volunteer – Inshape Fitness Studio Award

Joy Furmidge – Running, Medina IOW Parkrun

Organising over 40 Volunteers to co-ordinate for the weekly Parkrun’s

Completing over 227 tasks which are all needed to run a successful event

Joy is a committed runner at Ryde Harriers and Volunteers for this club too

Runs a knitting group and knits cosies for the Parkrun scanner which are

temperamental in bad weather. The cosies are now used at Parkrun events all over the Country

Club Official – Rouse Ltd Award

Anthony Elgar – Shooting. Shanklin Rifle & Pistol Club

One of the longest serving members of the club as a committee member and all round serial volunteer

Responsible for organising the Air Gun Team and competition fixtures

Anthony is an NSRA Coach, Safety Training Officer and Range Officer Trainer

Offers training courses to other shooting clubs on the Island

Team Manager of the Isle of Wight Shooting Team for the Island Games

Service to Sport – PhysioCare & Sports Injury Clinic Award

Shirley Miles – Swimming, West Wight Sport & Community Centre

Founder member of the West Wight Swimming Club in the 1970’s

Member of the team who fund raised and then built the West Wight Swimming Pool 40 years ago, and is still teaching there today

Shirley has taught thousands of children to swim across 3 generations

Awarded the BEM for her services to swimming in 2013 and the ASA

Community Project of the Year









