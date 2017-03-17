The Isle of Wight Sports Foundation held their annual awards ceremony last night (Thursday)
Hosted by Lord Grade of Yarmouth, the event at Medina Theatre saw a host of Island talent, coaches and officials honoured for their sporting commitment.
*See the full list of winners below*
The final award of the evening went to Shirley Miles, a founder member of the West Wight Sports and Community Centre.
Suzie Sheldon, chair of the awards committee said it was well deserved:
“[Shirley] is now in her eighties and has been teaching for over 40 years at the West Wight Swimming Pool and has now taught three generations of some families to swim.”
Suzie explained that there were many sports that the Isle of Wight Sports Foundation may not have heard from:
“There are some really interesting sports which we may not really have heard of where people are achieving things and we would love to know about as much as we can.”
Suzie had this to say finally:
“Thank you to all those people who were nominated and how amazing they have all been and what a great evening they made it!”
The full list of winners is below:
Junior Boys – The Royal Yacht Squadron Award
Nicholas Matthews – Golf, Newport Golf Club
- Played in the England Golf U14 Championship with players from across the world
- Winner U14 Tylney Park Junior Open
- Team member for Hampshire County Team for U14 and U16 squads
- U14 Student Award for Dedication, improvement and attitude
- Promoted to a full member of the U16 team (while still only 13)
Junior Girls – Love Running Award
Amelie Haworth – Squash, Isle of Wight Squash Academy
- Ranked in the top 16 in the world for U13’s
- Competing to the late stages in German Open, Brussels Open, French Open and Dutch Open
- British Champion U11’s – Amelie didn’t drop a single game
- 3rd Place in Hampshire U15’s (aged 10)
Disability Juniors – Esplanade Award
Zac Lacey – Swimming, Seaclose Swimming Club
- Set new Junior World record in 400m Freestyle
- Set new Junior European records in 400m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly Silver and Bronze medals as part of the England Junior Down Syndrome Team at the Down Syndrome Swimming Federation European Open
- Winner of Seaclose Swimming Club Chairman’s Trophy
Intermediate Boys – The Sports Shop Award
Louis Wrenn – Hockey, Ryde School
- Selected for U16 National Squad
- Represented Wessex Leopards gaining 2nd Place at the Futures Cup in St Albans
- Played hockey for Havant U16’s Mercian Premier League
- Played for Men’s 2nd XI in the Surrey and Hampshire League division 1
- Played for U16’s at the National Finals for Havant Hockey Club
Intermediate Girls – Bembridge Harbour Authority Award
Temeesha Hobbs – Table Tennis, IW Table Tennis Association
- Nationally Ranked 46 in Junior Girls, 59th Women’s U21 and 146
for Senior Women
- National School Finals came in the last 16 for U16 Girls Hampshire & IOW
- School U16 individual winner
- Qualified for Cadet Girls U15 Southern Region Team
- Cadet, Junior and Ladies Island Singles Champion
Senior Men – Steve Porter Transport Award
Chezerae Nihell – Boxing, Army Boxing Team
- Captain of the Army Boxing Team
- Member of the England Boxing Squad
- Selected to represent England Vs ETS Knights and Won
- England Elite National Silver Medallist
- Captained the Army to victory in the Armed Forces Team Champions
Senior Women – BCM Award
Jemma Toms – Shooting, Carisbrooke Rifle Club
- Represented England in CSF Commonwealth Shooting Federation European Division – Winning a Gold medal on day two
- Gold medal winner of 50m Junior 3P British 50m Championship
- Silver medal in 10m air rifle mixed AR50 Team at the Scottish STS Air Rifle Championships
- British Open Airgun event winner of 7 Golds, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze
- Winner of the Geoff Partridge Memorial Trophy have won 2 Golds and1 Bronze at the Geoff Partridge Open Air Rifle event
Disability Seniors(Men) – Esplanade Award
Aaron Danvers-Jukes – Kungfu, The Marsta
- Achieving his Black Sash (Black Belt) despite being blind since birth
- Passing with a score of 97% after a 3 hour exam and a 3000 word essay
- Showing punches, kicks, throws, meditation, forward rolls, full-contact drills all without being able to see
Disability Seniors (Women) -Esplanade Award
Fran Holdsworth -Walking/climbing, West Wight Sport & Community Centre
- In 2016 Fran climbed Kilimanjaro despite suffering from Polio as a child and needing to use crutches to enable her to walk
- Joining the West Wight 3 Peaks team, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and
Snowdon in 24 hrs
- Climbing to the top of St Paul’s Cathedral as a part of her training regime
- Fran has swum around the Needles several times!
Men’s Masters – The Esplanade Award
Richard Wilson – Shooting, Shanklin Rifle and Pistol Club
- British Champion “Lord Roberts Prone Rifle Competition” competing over a week
- Winning Team member for the 50 and 100 metre Hants League
- Winner or the West Hill Trophy, Canny Ryall Trophy, De Sibour Cup and Don Snudden Trophy
- Organises working parties for jobs around the club
Women’s Masters – Spence Willard Award
Liz Dunlop – Triathlon, Wight-Tri
- First place in the European Sprint Triathlon Championships in Lisbon
- Second place in World Aquathlon Championships in Dusseldorf
- Second in the Big Cow Sprint Triathlon British Championships
- Second place in World Sprint Championships qualifying for the
- 2017 World Sprint Triathlon Championships in Rotterdam
Intermediate Team – The Bembridge Sailing Club Award
Vectis Rugby Football Club U16 Team
- Winning the Hampshire County Rugby Football Union Championships in 2016
- Winning the championship for the 3rd year running
- Becoming the most successful Rugby team from the Isle of Wight
Senior Team – Moore Stephens Award
Ryde Rowing Club Ladies- Novice Squad Rowing Ryde Rowing Club
- Selected to represent Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association in
South Coast Rowing Championship
- Winner of the Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association Championship
for Novice Ladies Four
- Winners of the Ladies Coastal Novice Fours at Ryde and Newport Regattas
- Amazingly successful first year of competitive racing as a team
Isle of Wight Sports Foundation Award
Team Moss – Shooting, Shanklin Rifle and Pistol Club
- All team members competing to International Level in Rifle and Pistol Shooting
- Collectively winning 20 Gold Medals, 15 Silver and 11 Bronze Medals
- 5 National Rankings throughout the 11 to 25-year age range
- All heading toward Commonwealth and Olympic Games
National/International Sportsperson – Harwoods of Yarmouth Award
Jess Martin-Running, Isle of Wight Athletic Club
- Ranked in the UK No. 1 in the under 23’s 10km & 2nd in Senior Women
- In the 5 km Jess is ranked 4th in the Senior Women
- 1st Place England athletics and UK Championships 10,000 metres
- 7th Place in the European Championships 5000 metres in Amsterdam
- 9th women place in the Great South Run
Junior Sporting School – The Garlic Farm Award
Hunnyhill Primary School
- Early morning Wake-up and Shake-up clubs and many after school sport clubs
- All children are taught to swim by the time they leave the school
- Aspire after school club for children with physical disabilities or who need extra support
- School facilities used by Brownies, Guides, Beavers and Scouts not to mention many other clubs from across the community
Senior Sporting School – The Delphie Lakeman Trust Award
St George’s School (Secondary Special)
- All children have identified disabilities or learning difficulties but are able to take part in sports like Boccia, Table Cricket and wheelchair Basketball
- The school has purchased 10 sports wheelchairs so wheelchair users can compete with able bodied students
- The football team has played in the Hampshire 5 a-side tournaments at Eastleigh and competed in the Saints
- Foundation Disability Team Tournament at St Mary’s stadium
Coach – Glanvilles Award
Kirsty Cook – Running, Cowes Women’s Running Group
- Encouraging all abilities and ages to get running around Cowes
- Improving fitness, self-esteem and self-belief
- Ongoing support and encouragement all with good humour and devilish runs
- Responsible for turning many a ‘couch potato’ into a ‘runner bean’!
Volunteer – Inshape Fitness Studio Award
Joy Furmidge – Running, Medina IOW Parkrun
- Organising over 40 Volunteers to co-ordinate for the weekly Parkrun’s
- Completing over 227 tasks which are all needed to run a successful event
- Joy is a committed runner at Ryde Harriers and Volunteers for this club too
- Runs a knitting group and knits cosies for the Parkrun scanner which are
temperamental in bad weather. The cosies are now used at Parkrun events all over the Country
Club Official – Rouse Ltd Award
Anthony Elgar – Shooting. Shanklin Rifle & Pistol Club
- One of the longest serving members of the club as a committee member and all round serial volunteer
- Responsible for organising the Air Gun Team and competition fixtures
- Anthony is an NSRA Coach, Safety Training Officer and Range Officer Trainer
- Offers training courses to other shooting clubs on the Island
- Team Manager of the Isle of Wight Shooting Team for the Island Games
Service to Sport – PhysioCare & Sports Injury Clinic Award
Shirley Miles – Swimming, West Wight Sport & Community Centre
- Founder member of the West Wight Swimming Club in the 1970’s
- Member of the team who fund raised and then built the West Wight Swimming Pool 40 years ago, and is still teaching there today
- Shirley has taught thousands of children to swim across 3 generations
- Awarded the BEM for her services to swimming in 2013 and the ASA
Community Project of the Year