Entertainer, soap star and presenter, Jason Donovan is coming to the Isle of Wight as part of his nationwide tour.

This Autumn, Donovan will take to the road on a 34-date UK tour for his autobiographical show ‘Jason and his Amazing Midlife Crisis’ and will appear at Shanklin Theatre.

The show will examine every aspect of Jason’s life, from where he began to where he is today as we revisit his past, present and future.

Donovan’s self-effacing, mercurial story telling will shatter illusions of the ‘teen heart throb’ in a witty and entertaining show. Jason’s relentless enthusiasm and a refreshingly blunt compulsion towards honesty will reveal all about his rollercoaster life.

The show will be a rare chance to get up close and personal with the star with an opportunity for the audience to ask questions. The 49 year old will also perform some acoustic versions of his classic hits.

Jason said:

“In the past I’ve either been too young, too busy or too dazed and confused to be able to make sense my life. But now, on the eve of my fiftieth birthday – and older and wiser, if a little more weathered – I believe that I am finally in a position to put my life into perspective. “I’m in a great place, surrounded by good people and don’t feel like I need to prove myself any more.”

He will appear at Shanklin Theatre on 18 October.

Main image credit: Rhian AP Gruffy







