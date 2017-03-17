The next series of the Great British Bake Off will be presented by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, with TV chef Prue Leith judging the contestants’ efforts alongside Paul Hollywood.

Toksvig and Fielding are taking over from Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, while Leith will replace Mary Berry.

The hit show is moving to Channel 4 after the BBC lost its contract to broadcast it.

Leith, who has appeared as a judge on the BBC’s Great British Menu, said it was such an honour to join the Bake Off team.

I am just so thrilled to be joining Paul, Sandi and Noel on the biggest show on TV, she said, and I cannot wait to see what the real stars of the show – the bakers – are going to create for us.

Earlier this week, she said: There’s not a cook in the country who doesn’t want to do that job.

Toksvig described the baking competition as this national treasure of a show.

Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in show business, she added.

The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh.

The only down side is that he has much better dress sense that I do.

The Mighty Boosh star Fielding said: GBBO is one of my favourite shows. I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double.

Hollywood – the only one of the four to have transferred from the BBC – said he could not be more delighted about his new on-air colleagues.

Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers, he said.

The show has been entertaining the nation since 2010, transferring from BBC Two to BBC One in 2014.

Just hours before the new line-up was announced, BBC director-general Lord Hall said he was very upset to lose the Bake Off.

He added: We’ll just have to pick ourselves up, and we are doing, and coming up with new things too.

(c) Sky News 2017: Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding to present The Great British Bake Off







