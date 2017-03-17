Theresa May will use a speech to Tory activists to reach out to Scots after rejecting SNP calls for a second independence referendum.

The Prime Minister angered Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday by saying she won’t consider another poll before Brexit is wrapped up.

A day on Mrs May will address the Conservative Spring Forum in Cardiff hoping her words are heard just as loudly in Edinburgh.

She will say: The coming negotiations with the EU will be vital for everyone in the United Kingdom.

Every person, every family, every business, every community the length and breadth of the United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

:: Can Scotland still hold a referendum?

The Prime Minister will talk of one United Kingdom, all pulling together to get the best outcome.

That is what we have always done when faced with challenges, she will say. We have pulled together as one and succeeded together.

We are four nations, but at heart we are one people.

And I will always ensure the voices and interests of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are represented as we negotiate to leave the EU.

And I will always fight to strengthen and sustain this precious, precious union.

Mrs May is expected to trigger Article 50 to start the process of withdrawing from the EU by the end of the month.

She will use this speech to outline her Plan for Britain and hope it proves more successful than the dedicated website, which crashed after going live on Thursday.

:: Will Tory expenses row lead to a by-election?

She will say: We will get the right deal for Britain abroad – forging a new partnership with our friends and allies in Europe, but looking beyond Europe to build relationships with old friends and new allies around the world too.

And at the same time, we will pursue the ambitious economic and social reforms we need to make Britain work for working people.

Mrs May will tell activists that her goal is building a stronger, fairer Britain that our children and grandchildren will be proud to call home.

The speech comes at the end of a week she might rather forget.

On Wednesday Chancellor Philip Hammond was forced into a U-turn on a National insurance hike and on Thursday her party was fined a record £70,000 for breaching election spending rules.

