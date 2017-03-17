A man and a woman have tonight (Friday) been charged with conspiracy to murder following an alleged serious assault on a man in Ryde in November, according to Hampshire Constabulary.

Between 11.30pm on Tuesday, November 22, and midnight on Wednesday, November 23, a 51-year-old man was attacked on Newport Street, Ryde, says the force.

A man and a woman were arrested at the time.

26-year-old Louise Spence from Green Street, Ryde and 49-year-old Anthony Booty from Preston Close, Ryde have been charged with conspiracy to murder and will appear before Magistrates in Newport tomorrow morning (Saturday).







