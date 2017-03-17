Have you been stuck in traffic on the Isle of Wight this week?

Chances are, it’s because there are some sort of roadworks going on.

Today (Friday) there are approximately 20 sets of temporary traffic lights in place for work by utility companies Southern Water, SSE, BT or SGN. Work is also being undertaken by Island Roads.

Numerous road closures are also in place across the Island, including in Newport and Cowes, along with overnight closures for works in Freshwater and Forest Road, Newport.

Isle of Wight Radio understands said that some of the roadworks are being undertaken now before Easter and the busier summer months.

You can keep up to date with the latest travel information by listening to FM 107 & 102 or on the Isle of Wight Radio App.

Live travel map can be found here.

Traffic information from Elgin and Island Roads website.







