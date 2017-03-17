Angela Merkel’s last visit to the White House was at the invitation of her good friend Barack Obama.

The two enjoyed a mutual respect. Obama praised Merkel’s decision to allow large numbers of Syrian refugees into Germany, declaring her to be on the right side of history.

Conversely, Donald Trump accused Merkel of ruining Germany and called her policies a total disgrace.

By now, the president should be used to encounters with people he’s offended. His latest with Chancellor Merkel will call for a heavy dose of bygones.

When Trump won the election Merkel offered a low key congratulations that was carefully worded to make a point.

Germany and America are bound by their values – democracy, freedom, the respect for the law and the dignity of human beings, independent of their origin, skin colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation or political position, she offered.

On the basis of these values, I offer the future president of the United States, Donald Trump, close cooperation.

But those hoping for a showdown will likely be disappointed. Merkel is well practised in handling tricky male leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Silvio Berlusconi.

In the run up to this visit Trump has softened his tone, saying that apart from the whole immigration thing she is a great world leader.

The German leader’s focus will be less on lecturing and more about strategic gains for her country.

Like every leader meeting Trump for the first time, trade will be a big factor. The US is crucial for Germany when it comes to exports.

A priority for Merkel will be pushing for barrier-free trade between her country and the US after Trump had raised the possibility of imposing a 35% border tax on German cars.

BMW’s biggest plant is in South Carolina – its CEO will take part in a roundtable conversation with the two leaders.

Issues like NATO, the EU, North Korea and Islamic State will mean there’s plenty to talk about aside from their differing stance on refugees.

In typical superlative fashion Trump predicted their partnership will be tremendous.

Merkel has every interest in ensuring that expectation is met.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments