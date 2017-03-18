An alligator bravely dispatched from the fairway by an American golfer during the Arnold Palmer Invitational returned for a second day – and this time it stood firm.

Footage of Cody Gribble removing the reptile by slapping it on the tail was widely circulated on Thursday.

But participants who thought that was the end of the matter got a nasty shock.

New footage shows golfer Smylie Kaufman and his caddie getting a fright on Friday as they walk along the 6th fairway at Bay Hill in Orlando.

Explaining his own bravery on Thursday, Gribble said: "I’ve done it a couple times before.

"I wasn’t too worried about it at the time. Those guys, I mean, it’s like a jolt, it’s quick, they’re not going to catch you, they’re not going to catch you a couple of steps down.

"I mean, they’re going to get you really quick early, but I’m not in its way. I’m right behind him. It’s not going to happen."

(c) Sky News 2017: Alligator returns to give pro golfer fright







