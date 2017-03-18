A father found dead in a burning house in Illinois was shot in the head and a gun has been recovered from the SUV his ex-wife drove into a nearby lake.

The couple’s three-month old baby was pulled from the sinking car after paramedic Todd Zobrist swam out into the chilly water to save him.

The body of his mother, 32-year-old Christy Lynn Campbell, was recovered several hours later.

The car was seen driving down a hill into Silver Lake in Highland about 15 minutes after a fire was reported at the house in Glen Carbon where 37-year-old Justin Campbell was later found dead.

The baby boy, who was initially unresponsive, was floating inside the car.

Mr Zobrist put the infant, Julian Campbell, on the SUV’s roof and carried out CPR, before swimming with him back to shore.

The little boy is expected to recover.

Highland Emergency Medical Services chief Brian Wilson said Mr Zobrist had definitely saved the child’s life.

Six of Ms Campbell’s children survived the fire. They will be placed with relatives after being looked after by the authorities.

According to court records, there were several domestic incident reports in the couple’s relationship.

Ms Campbell obtained an emergency protection order against her husband and filed for divorce in 2012, claiming in court papers he abuses me on a weekly basis.

She was granted a divorce the following year.

(c) Sky News 2017: Baby pulled from Illinois lake as mother drowns and father shot







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments