Kim Kardashian West has revealed she desperately tried to call for her bodyguard when robbers broke into her flat in Paris.

In a new teaser for reality TV programme Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she said at first she thought a pounding noise on the stairs was her one of her sisters before realising something was wrong.

She said: I was lying in bed like, ‘should I wash my face? I’m so tired’… and 10 minutes later I was dozing, dozing, and then I heard pounding up the stairs.

I thought it was you (Kourtney) and Stephanie, drunk. I was calling to them like ‘hello?’ and there was no answer.

And then at that moment when there wasn’t an answer my heart started to get really tense, like, you know your stomach just kind of like knots up and you’re like, ‘ok, what’s going on?’

My door was open, and I saw two guys holding another guy down in police uniforms right outside of my bedroom, five feet away.

The 36-year-old said one of the robbers grabbed her phone and threw her on the bed and she thought this is it.

She was in a private residence in Paris when she was robbed of around €10m (£7m) of jewellery by a gang of masked men during Paris Fashion Week in October last year.

In the days before the robbery, Kardashian – who is married to rapper Kanye West – posted a picture of a diamond ring on her Instagram account while in France.

After the ordeal, she took a break from social media.

