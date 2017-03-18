Groups including police, childrens’ services and Age UK are in St Thomas’ Square until 4pm.

Ruth Hayles is from the Youth Offending Team and says it’s campaign for us all to get behind:

“I don’t think we should be worried, but we should be aware it can happen on the Isle of Wight. There is service here through childrens’ charity Barnardo’s which works with young people who may be affected.

“The hashtag we are encouraging people to use in #helpinghands.

“It would be great if people write that on their hands and post to social media to show support for today’s national campaign.”