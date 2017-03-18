Three Isle Of Wight Men With Combined Age Of 196 Walk For Charity

Three Isle of Wight men with a combined age of 196 are completing a charity walk around the Island today (Saturday).

The trio are walking the distance of the coastal path over the last two weeks to raise money for three year old Ollie Jenkins who suffered from Cerebral Palsy.

They hope to arrive in Cowes this lunchtime.

One of the men, Graham Poulton, said:

“My good friend Martin Fisher’s grandson Ollie (born 3 months early) was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was a year old. This mostly affects his legs and means he is unable to walk unaided and also means that by the age of 15 he will be confined to a wheelchair. “However, there is potentially light at the end of the tunnel in the shape of a pioneering operation called SDR. Ollie has already seen a specialist who strongly believes that the SDR operation will greatly improve Ollie’s quality of life and potentially keep him from being wheelchair bound. “The only downside is this operation is no longer available on the NHS and the cost to give Ollie his legs is over £40,000 due to the many months of intense Physiotherapy required to make it a success. We want to give Ollie the chance to live as normal a life as possible, and we are now starting on the journey so Ollie can take his ‘next steps’.”

You can donate here.







