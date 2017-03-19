The Isle of Wight Ladies Football Team is calling on Islanders to support their campaign to get to the Island Games.
They’re trying to raise money to get to this summer’s event in Sweden.
The bi-annual event takes place this June on the island of Gotland.
The Ladies team needs to raise £21,000 to get there.
Team manager, Rich Mumford, said:
“We have held a number of quiz nights, horse racing nights and other thing to try to raise money to support the team.
“The Isle of Wight should be very proud of the team. They play at a very good standard and any help we can get is hugely appreciated.”
You can donate here.